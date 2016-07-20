Campaign: Gov. Walker pays off debt from presidential bid

In this Wednesday, July 20, 2016 file photo, Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's campaign announced Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 that he has fully paid off the debt he accrued during his short-lived presidential run, thanks largely to revenue generated by renting out his donor list in the closing weeks of the year.

