Campaign: Gov. Walker pays off debt f...

Campaign: Gov. Walker pays off debt from presidential bid

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Wednesday, July 20, 2016 file photo, Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's campaign announced Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 that he has fully paid off the debt he accrued during his short-lived presidential run, thanks largely to revenue generated by renting out his donor list in the closing weeks of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... 14 hr Splits9298 3
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,852 • Total comments across all topics: 277,907,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC