Bus driver saves 2 women, infant from car fire
A Madison, Wisconsin bus driver is being called a hero after a car fire on his route earlier this week. Vincent Hopkins says every shift driving for Metro Transit is different, but what happened Monday night in front of Memorial Union on Langdon Street was a first.
