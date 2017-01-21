Beloit man dies from fire injuries
CITY OF BELOIT A 29-year-old Beloit man has succumbed to his burn injuries from a house fire last Sunday. Investigators say the fire in the porch area of the house on Liberty Avenue likely started from smoking materials being too close to combustibles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|2 hr
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|19 hr
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC