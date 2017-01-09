Baldwin wants more transparency and a...

Baldwin wants more transparency and accountability from President-elect Trump

10 hrs ago

Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic members of Congress in introducing the Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act of 2017 in the United States Senate and House. The bill , unveiled Monday, would require the President and Vice President to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest.

