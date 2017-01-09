Baldwin wants more transparency and accountability from President-elect Trump
Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic members of Congress in introducing the Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act of 2017 in the United States Senate and House. The bill , unveiled Monday, would require the President and Vice President to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 2
|hassen benhassen
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC