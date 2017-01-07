Authorities Release Bloody Photos From 2016 Montee Ball Female Battery Case
Last August, former Wisconsin Badgers and Denver Broncos running back Montee Ball was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to two domestic violence incidents. One of the incidents occurred last February at a hotel in Madison, Wi.
