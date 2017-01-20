Attorney uses - Happy Days - Fonzie' ...

Attorney uses - Happy Days - Fonzie' defense in sexual assault charges; judges refuses to dismiss

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

Materials companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher Friday, recouping much of the market's loss from a day earlier and snapping a 5-day losi MADISON, Wis. - A judge refused on Friday to dismiss four charges against a suspended University of Wisconsin student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several women, despite his attorneys' claims that some of his actions were no worse than "Happy Days" television character Arthur Fonzarelli's antics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 8 hr Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... Jan 13 Fcvk tRump 2
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC