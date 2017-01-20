Attorney uses - Happy Days - Fonzie' defense in sexual assault charges; judges refuses to dismiss

Materials companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher Friday, recouping much of the market's loss from a day earlier and snapping a 5-day losi MADISON, Wis. - A judge refused on Friday to dismiss four charges against a suspended University of Wisconsin student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several women, despite his attorneys' claims that some of his actions were no worse than "Happy Days" television character Arthur Fonzarelli's antics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.