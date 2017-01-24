Area hospitals reporting flu starting to spread in Dane, Rock Counties
Craig High Senior Mariah Fletcha isn't taking chances. She rolled up her sleeve Tuesday morning for her flu shot at Mercyhealth's South Clinic in Janesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|Truther Birther
|3
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 21
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC