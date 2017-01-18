Apostle Islands ice caves inaccessible to visitors
The National Park Service says it's still too dangerous to explore the Apostle Islands ice caves off the Wisconsin shore of Lake Superior. When accessible, the majestic ice caves have attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the area.
