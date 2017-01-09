$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Madison store in August still unclaimed
Someone in our area has won $1 million and likely doesn't know it. Lottery officials say no one has claimed a ticket sold for a Powerball drawing on August 6. The Kelley's Market Mobil station off Aberg Avenue on the north side of Madison sold that ticket, but the winner's time to claim it is running out.
