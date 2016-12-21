Wisconsin's Walker asks Trump for more control over refugees
In this Sept. 14, 2015 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Stuck in snow how to get out
|Dec 16
|Take a hike white
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC