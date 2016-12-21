Wisconsin electors cast 10 votes for Trump
The state's slate of ten electors met Monday afternoon at the state Capitol in Madison, where they quickly cast votes for Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The Republican ticket won Wisconsin with about 1.4 million votes, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 23,000 votes.
