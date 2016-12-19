Watch "Terminal Madness," 1980 TV special about personal computers
In 1980, WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin produced this feature about early personal computers and the geeks who loved them. I enjoyed the discussion of The Source , which was the first online experience I ever had.
