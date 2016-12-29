UWPD review: Officers acted within policies during graffiti-related arrest
An administrative review determined two UW-Madison police officers acted within their authority and within current policies when they went into a classroom to arrest a student accused in a series of graffiti incidents earlier this year. Former UWPD chief Susan Riseling ordered the review after the April 14th arrest of Denzel McDonald.
