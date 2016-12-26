UW-Madison students to carry sex toys...

UW-Madison students to carry sex toys to protest gun bill

University of Wisconsin-Madison students plan to carry sex toys around campus next semester to protest a bill that would allow concealed weapons in university classrooms. UW-Madison sophomore Kat Kerwin is organizing the protest.

