UW-Madison students to carry sex toys to protest gun bill
University of Wisconsin-Madison students plan to carry sex toys around campus next semester to protest a bill that would allow concealed weapons in university classrooms. UW-Madison sophomore Kat Kerwin is organizing the protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|9 hr
|lllolllvlllolll
|99
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC