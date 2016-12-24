UW Alumni should boycott Badger Football
The revelation that the UW-Madison is now sponsoring and standing firm behind an anti-white course offering, entitled, "The Problem of Whiteness," calls for white UW alumni and students to boycott Badger Football and other televised sports. The Wisconsin Assembly is threatening to cut off funding for the UW, because of this blatantly racist, anti-white endeavor, and the Trump administration should follow suit with a cut off of federal funding for the UW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|10 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC