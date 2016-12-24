UW Alumni should boycott Badger Football

The revelation that the UW-Madison is now sponsoring and standing firm behind an anti-white course offering, entitled, "The Problem of Whiteness," calls for white UW alumni and students to boycott Badger Football and other televised sports. The Wisconsin Assembly is threatening to cut off funding for the UW, because of this blatantly racist, anti-white endeavor, and the Trump administration should follow suit with a cut off of federal funding for the UW.

