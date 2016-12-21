Toll road study released
MADISON, WI A study by the Department of Transportation shows Wisconsin could raise billions by tolling interstate highways. The study also finds that Governor Walker's current road-funding plan for the next two-years could cause state roads to worsen over the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC