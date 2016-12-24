Son saves father's life with CPR at Badgers basketball game
A Verona man has extra reason to be grateful for family this Christmas Eve: his son saved his life at the Badgers basketball game Friday night. The Madison Fire Department says a 64-year-old and his son were in one of the spectator suites at the Kohl Center to watch the Badgers take on Florida A&M when he collapsed.
