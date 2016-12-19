Sandra Oberschelp
She worked at the Dixon State School and the Mabley Developmental Center for 35 years prior to her retirement in 2001. Surviving are one daughter, Kelly Briggs of Madison, Wis.; one son, Rodger Oberschelp of Rock Falls; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Edward Neahring of Washington, Ill., Marvin Neahring of Nickerson, Kan., and James Neahring of Peoria, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Stuck in snow how to get out
|Dec 16
|Take a hike white
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC