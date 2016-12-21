Rampaging vandal ransacks downtown Madison businesses
At least two downtown Madison businesses were ransacked, in cases authorities believe were much more about vandalism, than any burglary. Police officials says damage and destruction to Aro Eberly Architects at 116 King Street, and Francisco's Cantina at 121 East Main Street, are likely linked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Stuck in snow how to get out
|Dec 16
|Take a hike white
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC