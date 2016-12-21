Proposal would cut rich parents' child support Tuesday, December 20
Filipino nannies stroll with children during their duty hours at a park in Tokyo November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato MADISON, WI Child support in Wisconsin is calculated as a percentage of a parent's income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|97
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Thu
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Stuck in snow how to get out
|Dec 16
|Take a hike white
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC