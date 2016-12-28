Plane makes emergency landing on High...

Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 12 in Sauk Co.

TOWN OF PRAIRIE DU SAC -- Around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Sauk County 911 Center received a call of a plane crash in the Town of Prairie Du Sac. The incident happened on Highway 12 at County Highway Z. The investigation shows Stephan Arnold , of Madison, was operating the 1961 Cessna 172B near the Baraboo Bluffs when the craft lost power.

