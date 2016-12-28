Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 12 in Sauk Co.
TOWN OF PRAIRIE DU SAC -- Around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Sauk County 911 Center received a call of a plane crash in the Town of Prairie Du Sac. The incident happened on Highway 12 at County Highway Z. The investigation shows Stephan Arnold , of Madison, was operating the 1961 Cessna 172B near the Baraboo Bluffs when the craft lost power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|99
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC