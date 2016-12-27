OSHA issues 16 serious violations against Columbus company in teen employee's death
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has issued 16 serious safety and health violations against G.D. Roberts & Co. Inc. for violations found at its Columbus facility after a 17-year-old worker was pinned under equipment on June 27. Investigators determined Babcock was clearing scrap below a loading table for an operating laser-cutter system when the machine lowered onto the victim, trapping him beneath.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|19 hr
|lllolllvlllolll
|99
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC