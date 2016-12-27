OSHA issues 16 serious violations aga...

OSHA issues 16 serious violations against Columbus company in teen employee's death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has issued 16 serious safety and health violations against G.D. Roberts & Co. Inc. for violations found at its Columbus facility after a 17-year-old worker was pinned under equipment on June 27. Investigators determined Babcock was clearing scrap below a loading table for an operating laser-cutter system when the machine lowered onto the victim, trapping him beneath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 19 hr lllolllvlllolll 99
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
lady at meeting Dec 19 Farm boi 5
Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock ! Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,283 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC