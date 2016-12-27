OSHA issues 16 serious violations against Columbus company in teen employee's death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has issued 16 serious safety and health violations against G.D. Roberts & Co. Inc. for violations found at its Columbus facility after a 17-year-old worker was pinned under equipment on June 27. Investigators determined Babcock was clearing scrap below a loading table for an operating laser-cutter system when the machine lowered onto the victim, trapping him beneath.

