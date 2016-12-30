Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares...

Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close

There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from 21 hrs ago, titled Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

The already dwindling number of employees at the Oscar Mayer plant in Madison will continue to shrink as the facility prepares to permanently close in the first quarter of 2017. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the company that produced processed meats for decades and once employed more than 4,000 people is scheduled to close by the end of March 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,815

Casper, WY

#1 17 hrs ago
Pizzagate is real news & pink-slime is people.
www.wakeup-world.com
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 17 hr WelbyMD 2
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
lady at meeting Dec 19 Farm boi 5
Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock ! Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,648

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC