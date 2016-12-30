Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from 21 hrs ago, titled Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:
The already dwindling number of employees at the Oscar Mayer plant in Madison will continue to shrink as the facility prepares to permanently close in the first quarter of 2017. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the company that produced processed meats for decades and once employed more than 4,000 people is scheduled to close by the end of March 2017.
"Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist"
Since: Sep 09
16,815
#1 17 hrs ago
Pizzagate is real news & pink-slime is people.
www.wakeup-world.com
