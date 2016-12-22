Only on 27 News: New mobile lunch program ensures hungry kids don't go without this holiday season
You've heard of Meals on Wheels for seniors, but a Madison-based food pantry is adapting that model for at-risk kids. "Let's roll guys!" River Food Pantry's Lunch Program Manager Julie McCoubrey happily told three East High School student volunteers driving meals to hundreds Thursday afternoon.
