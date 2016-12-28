Mayor Soglin has no plans to run for Governor in 2018

Mayor Paul Soglin's post-election takedown of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and subsequent public fued with Congressman Sean Duffy over his comments that Madison was a "communist community" had some in political circles wondering if the 71 year-old would seek the state's highest office in 2018, but he told 27 News Wednesday that will not happen. Mayor Soglin said he has "never considered" running for Governor and was surprised to hear his name had been mentioned as a possible candidate.

