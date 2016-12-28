Mayor Soglin has no plans to run for Governor in 2018
Mayor Paul Soglin's post-election takedown of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and subsequent public fued with Congressman Sean Duffy over his comments that Madison was a "communist community" had some in political circles wondering if the 71 year-old would seek the state's highest office in 2018, but he told 27 News Wednesday that will not happen. Mayor Soglin said he has "never considered" running for Governor and was surprised to hear his name had been mentioned as a possible candidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Tue
|lllolllvlllolll
|99
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC