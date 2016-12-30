Madison man arrested after police pursuit, crash into Sun Prairie school
A Madison man was arrested after police say he led police on a chase with a stolen vehicle, then crashed into a Sun Prairie school. Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, December 29, the Dane County Communications Center got information from the Stoughton Police Department that one of their officers was behind a stolen vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
