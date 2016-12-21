Hospitals complete plastics recycling pilot project in the Chicago market
The project, led by the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council and the Plastics Industry Association, reveals the complexities around plastic market economics and behavioral change. The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council , St. Paul, Minnesota, in collaboration with the Plastics Industry Association , Washington, has announced the completion of a multihospital plastics recycling project in the Chicago market.
