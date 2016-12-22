Gov. Walker addresses upcoming budget...

Gov. Walker addresses upcoming budget, future plans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has issued a call to action to her rank and file to fight Republican efforts to scrap MADISON, Wis. - Governor Scott Walker is hoping that states like Wisconsin will have more local control once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Fri Go Blue Forever 97
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Thu john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
lady at meeting Dec 19 Farm boi 5
Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock ! Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
Stuck in snow how to get out Dec 16 Take a hike white 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,914

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC