Fall Creek man arrested in his father's death
A Fall Creek man who was hurt in a struggle with his son Tuesday has since died, and his son has been arrested in his death. Eau Claire County Medical Examiner Chris Kruse told our sister station WQOW that 50-year-old Edward Kohls died Thursday after life support was discontinued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC