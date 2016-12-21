E. Irving Zimmerman, Darlington, WI
E. Irving Zimmerman, age 88, of Darlington, WI, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 surrounded by his family at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Darlington. He was born February 25, 1928 in Lamont Township, WI, the son of Ernest and Ethel Zimmerman.
