DeForest Associate Principal receives regional award
In a surprise presentation at his school, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators named Douglas Crowley of DeForest Area High School as the winner of this year's Associate Principal of the Year Award. The Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year program recognizes an associate principal whose leadership has resulted in improved student learning, instructional collaboration, and a safe and positive school environment.
