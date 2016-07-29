Court: DOJ doesn't have to release Sc...

Court: DOJ doesn't have to release Schimel videos

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks to reporters in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Democrats' efforts Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, to force the release of training videos featuring Republican Schimel before he became attorney general, finding that he didn't say anything inappropriate in them, as Democrats initially alleged, and that releasing them could hurt prosecutors and crime victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
lady at meeting Dec 19 Farm boi 5
Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock ! Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,277

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC