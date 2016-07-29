Court: DOJ doesn't have to release Schimel videos
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks to reporters in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Democrats' efforts Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, to force the release of training videos featuring Republican Schimel before he became attorney general, finding that he didn't say anything inappropriate in them, as Democrats initially alleged, and that releasing them could hurt prosecutors and crime victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
|Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC