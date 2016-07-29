Court: DOJ doesn't have to release Schimel videos

In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks to reporters in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Democrats' efforts Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, to force the release of training videos featuring Republican Schimel before he became attorney general, finding that he didn't say anything inappropriate in them, as Democrats initially alleged, and that releasing them could hurt prosecutors and crime victims.

