Capital City Sunday
Gov. Scott Walker discussed his evolution on President-Elect Donald Trump and several state issues - including the investigation at Lincoln Hills youth prison on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the state Department of Justice doesn't have to release videos featuring Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel speaking at training seminars.
