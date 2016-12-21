Astronaut returns to Madison where he...

Astronaut returns to Madison where he began heroic career

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Washington Times

Jim Lovell brought a love of model rocketry, the rank of Eagle Scout, few finances and hopes of becoming a pilot when he came to UW-Madison in the fall of 1946 for the start of his freshman year. To boost the small stipend he received for being a cadet in the U.S. Navy's Flying Midshipman program, Lovell washed dishes and bused tables at Gannon's Restaurant, just west of what is now East Campus Mall, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Fri Go Blue Forever 97
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Thu john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
lady at meeting Dec 19 Farm boi 5
Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock ! Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
Jill Steen will be a 2 time loser Dec 19 Peter Goesinher 3
Stuck in snow how to get out Dec 16 Take a hike white 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,909

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC