Astronaut returns to Madison where he began heroic career
Jim Lovell brought a love of model rocketry, the rank of Eagle Scout, few finances and hopes of becoming a pilot when he came to UW-Madison in the fall of 1946 for the start of his freshman year. To boost the small stipend he received for being a cadet in the U.S. Navy's Flying Midshipman program, Lovell washed dishes and bused tables at Gannon's Restaurant, just west of what is now East Campus Mall, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
