Sheriff's Deputy Shot After Pursuit In McCook,a
A McCook County Sheriff's Office deputy is in the hospital after being shot by a suspect. According to Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg, a pursuit started at around 2 a.m. Wednesday in McCook County and led the deputy into Lake County.
