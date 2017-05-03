Lake County Sheriff Credits Multiple ...

Lake County Sheriff Credits Multiple Agencies' Help In Arresting Standoff Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

A man accused of shooting a McCook County deputy this morning is in custody after a long standoff in a neighboring county. "When you hear these types of tragedies happen over the radio, we don't make the phone call, they come," says Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
Nice apartment (Sep '16) Sep '16 Curious 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Madison who are havi... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Mitch Brooks 1
News High school wrestler crushed by falling light f... (Jan '13) Jan '13 Still on my High ... 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Madison, SD (Jan '12) May '12 Correction Please 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
 

Madison, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,360,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC