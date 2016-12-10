Smart Libraries Create Smart Spaces P...

Smart Libraries Create Smart Spaces Program Launches

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Library Journal

Starting in 2017, 15 small and rural public libraries from across the United States will participate in the Small Libraries Create Smart Spaces project, an 18-month training program aimed at reimagining and reconfiguring libraries to support active learning, foster social connections, and be places of continued discovery. The project will lead participating libraries through four stages of training, help them to develop an online cohort, and connect their work to the profession at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
Nice apartment Sep '16 Curious 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
Any Pizza Hut employees in Madison who are havi... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Mitch Brooks 1
News High school wrestler crushed by falling light f... (Jan '13) Jan '13 Still on my High ... 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Madison, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC