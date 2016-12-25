Riders memorialize 38 + 2 executed in 1862
Since 2005 Dakota tribal members and supporters have commemorated the 38 Dakota who were hung on Dec. 26, 1862 as punishment for their participation in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. "It is a positive ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Madison who are havi... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Mitch Brooks
|1
|High school wrestler crushed by falling light f... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Still on my High ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC