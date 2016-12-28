10,000 without power in South Dakota after Christmas storm
Electric cooperatives across South Dakota continued to make progress on restoring power to some 10,000 South Dakotans who remain without electricity after a December 25 storm hit the state. Repairs to the lines - which are spread out among counties across the state from the Montana border to the Minnesota border - are slow going as crews encounter deep snow in the west and thick ice in the east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Madison who are havi... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Mitch Brooks
|1
|High school wrestler crushed by falling light f... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Still on my High ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC