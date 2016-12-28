10,000 without power in South Dakota after Christmas storm

Electric cooperatives across South Dakota continued to make progress on restoring power to some 10,000 South Dakotans who remain without electricity after a December 25 storm hit the state. Repairs to the lines - which are spread out among counties across the state from the Montana border to the Minnesota border - are slow going as crews encounter deep snow in the west and thick ice in the east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.