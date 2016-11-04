Daylight Saving Is Reminder To Change Morea
As you fall back with daylight saving time the Red Cross also wants you to adjust a different household item. Twice a year we adjust our clocks as we fall back or spring ahead, but that can also serve as a reminder to make sure the fire alarms in your home are working.
