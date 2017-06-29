No jail for driver who left scene of fatal crash, report says

MORRISTOWN -- A driver who fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian in Chatham Township and left the scene pleaded guilty Monday to leaving the scene of an accident, a motor vehicle violation, and was fined $2,500, the Daily Record reported. William Barbosa-Ruiz, 63, of Madison, notified police within a half-hour of the Jan. 3 crash and was not under the influence or any substances, nor was he using his cell phone, the prosecutor reportedly said in explaining the outcome.

