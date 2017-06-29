No jail for driver who left scene of fatal crash, report says
MORRISTOWN -- A driver who fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian in Chatham Township and left the scene pleaded guilty Monday to leaving the scene of an accident, a motor vehicle violation, and was fined $2,500, the Daily Record reported. William Barbosa-Ruiz, 63, of Madison, notified police within a half-hour of the Jan. 3 crash and was not under the influence or any substances, nor was he using his cell phone, the prosecutor reportedly said in explaining the outcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regret selling box set of Lord of the Rings to ...
|Jun 17
|Eddie
|1
|recommendation for someone to finish wood floors
|Jun 17
|Jackie_12345
|2
|Awesome Bar Mitzvah Videos
|Jun 6
|RuslanV
|1
|Compressor for air conditioner
|May '17
|Sallyanne Oettinger
|1
|ice office in newark
|Apr '17
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr '17
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr '17
|Pam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC