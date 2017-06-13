NJ Symphony returning to Giralda Farm...

NJ Symphony returning to Giralda Farms for picnic concert, June 25

The Giralda Music and Arts Festival returns to Giralda Farms on Route 124 in Madison on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Gates open for picnics and activities at 4 pm, and the concert starts at 6 pm.

