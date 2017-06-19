N.J. Supreme Court to hear whether ch...

N.J. Supreme Court to hear whether church preservation grants are constitutional

Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Jersey Journal

MORRIS COUNTY -- The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear a direct appeal by the Morris County freeholders on whether the practice of awarding historic preservation grants to churches is constitutional, the Daily Record reported. The county announced in January that Somerset County Superior Court Chancery Division Judge Margaret Goodzeit found the freeholders weren't promoting religion by providing grants to churches through the Historic Preservation Trust Fund.

