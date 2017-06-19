Local Rabbi To Probe Chassidism In Whippany Library Series

Rabbi Shalom Lubin, spiritual leader of Congregation Shaya Ahavat Torah in Parsippany, and director of Chabad of Southeast Morris County in Madison, will offer a fascinating look at "Chassidism: History, Philosophy, and Contemporary Life" June 13 and June 20. The free series is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women's West Morris Section and coordinated by the organization's Our Jewish World program. It began on June 6. The series will be held at noon in the Morris County Library, Whippany.

