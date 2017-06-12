Glimpse of History: Movie making in Madison
MADISON -- Jacqueline Bisset and Candice Bergen wait on the train platform in Madison in a scene from the 1981 film "Rich and Famous." The Madison station "stood-in" for the station in Northampton, Mass., the location of Smith College.
