Glimpse of History: Movie making in M...

Glimpse of History: Movie making in Madison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

MADISON -- Jacqueline Bisset and Candice Bergen wait on the train platform in Madison in a scene from the 1981 film "Rich and Famous." The Madison station "stood-in" for the station in Northampton, Mass., the location of Smith College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome Bar Mitzvah Videos Jun 6 RuslanV 1
Compressor for air conditioner May 21 Sallyanne Oettinger 1
ice office in newark Apr '17 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr '17 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr '17 Pam 1
News NJ public schools can teach religions just don'... Apr '17 Mohamed the SOB 1
News Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S... Apr '17 Simran 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Morris County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC