Glimpse of History: A trailblazer fro...

Glimpse of History: A trailblazer from Madison

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Jersey Journal

In his career with the Brooklyn/L.A. Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians from 1949 to 1960, he was the only player to have won the Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards, a feat not duplicated until Justin Verlander in 2011. He was the first black pitcher to start a World Series game , to win 20 games in a season and the first pitcher to win the National League MVP and the Cy Young Award in the same season .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome Bar Mitzvah Videos Jun 6 RuslanV 1
Compressor for air conditioner May 21 Sallyanne Oettinger 1
ice office in newark Apr '17 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr '17 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr '17 Pam 1
News NJ public schools can teach religions just don'... Apr '17 Mohamed the SOB 1
News Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S... Apr '17 Simran 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC