Glimpse of History: A trailblazer from Madison
In his career with the Brooklyn/L.A. Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians from 1949 to 1960, he was the only player to have won the Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards, a feat not duplicated until Justin Verlander in 2011. He was the first black pitcher to start a World Series game , to win 20 games in a season and the first pitcher to win the National League MVP and the Cy Young Award in the same season .
