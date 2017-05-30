5K Run and Walk for Hope
Good Grief will host the 4th Annual 5K Run and Walk for Hope at Giralda Farms in Madison, NJ on . Participants are encouraged to wear a superhero costume, t-shirt, or cape! The event features a 5K USATF certified race course, a 2-mile walk with activities, kids dashes and a superhero costume contest to raise funds to support programs, education, and advocacy to help children and families to cope with the death of a parent or sibling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Compressor for air conditioner
|May 21
|Sallyanne Oettinger
|1
|ice office in newark
|Apr '17
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr '17
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr '17
|Pam
|1
|NJ public schools can teach religions just don'...
|Apr '17
|Mohamed the SOB
|1
|Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|mountain creek resort
|Apr '17
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC