One dies in New Milford accident
Morning accident in New Milford leaves one man dead The man was in the car alone and had been involved in another accident this morning. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/bergen/new-milford/2017/05/05/fatal-new-milford-accident/311440001/ Emergency personnel surround a a black sedan, which struck two vehicles on Boulevard and Madison Ave Friday morning, then continued to west on Madison and rolled over and came to a stop against a utility pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice office in newark
|Apr 29
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr 28
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr 26
|Pam
|1
|NJ public schools can teach religions just don'...
|Apr '17
|Mohamed the SOB
|1
|Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|mountain creek resort
|Apr '17
|David
|1
|Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ...
|Mar '17
|Chriss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC