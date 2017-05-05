One dies in New Milford accident

Morning accident in New Milford leaves one man dead The man was in the car alone and had been involved in another accident this morning. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/bergen/new-milford/2017/05/05/fatal-new-milford-accident/311440001/ Emergency personnel surround a a black sedan, which struck two vehicles on Boulevard and Madison Ave Friday morning, then continued to west on Madison and rolled over and came to a stop against a utility pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.