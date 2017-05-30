Northern N.J. United Way names Impact...

Northern N.J. United Way names Impact Award winner

Saturday May 20 Read more: The Sparta Independent

The award was announced during the 18th annual United Way Commercial Real Estate Network Legacy Luncheon, a fundraiser attended by some 450 leading commercial real estate industry professionals.Regina Hartley, vice president of human resources for UPS Information Technology, delivered the keynote address. United Way raised an estimated $200,000 for its work to improve life for ALICE individuals and families who are working but struggling to afford the basics.

