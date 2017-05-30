Northern N.J. United Way names Impact Award winner
The award was announced during the 18th annual United Way Commercial Real Estate Network Legacy Luncheon, a fundraiser attended by some 450 leading commercial real estate industry professionals.Regina Hartley, vice president of human resources for UPS Information Technology, delivered the keynote address. United Way raised an estimated $200,000 for its work to improve life for ALICE individuals and families who are working but struggling to afford the basics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sparta Independent.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Compressor for air conditioner
|May 21
|Sallyanne Oettinger
|1
|ice office in newark
|Apr '17
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr '17
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr '17
|Pam
|1
|NJ public schools can teach religions just don'...
|Apr '17
|Mohamed the SOB
|1
|Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|mountain creek resort
|Apr '17
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC