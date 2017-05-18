NJ Playwrights Festival winners announced

LIVINGSTON -- Newark Academy students Gabrielle Poisson and Kianni Keys are among a handful of young playwrights to win the 34th annual New Jersey Young Playwrights Festival. To participate in the contest, hosted by the Writers Theatre of New Jersey, a not-for-profit professional theater company in Madison, budding playwrights in grades 4 to 12 were required to submit an original play to be judged by a panel of professional playwrights.

